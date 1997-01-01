Side effect(s) of Buserelin

Read the side effects of Buserelin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, lightheadedness, mood changes and nervousness.
Heart
-
Palpitations.
Skin
-
Pimples, dry skin, itching, allergic reactions, changes in scalp and body hair.
Musculoskeletal
-
Tumor flare (may manifest as increase in bone pain) and spinal cord compression.
Genitourinary
-
Women- Worsening of urinary tract symptoms, blood in urine, increase in menstrual bleeding, urinary obstruction, vaginal dryness, hot flushes, loss of libido and osteoporosis.
Men- Hot flushes, breast swelling, tenderness and sexual dysfunction.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.