Side effect(s) of Buserelin

Read the side effects of Buserelin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, lightheadedness, mood changes and nervousness.- Palpitations.- Pimples, dry skin, itching, allergic reactions, changes in scalp and body hair.- Tumor flare (may manifest as increase in bone pain) and spinal cord compression.- Women- Worsening of urinary tract symptoms, blood in urine, increase in menstrual bleeding, urinary obstruction, vaginal dryness, hot flushes, loss of libido and osteoporosis.Men- Hot flushes, breast swelling, tenderness and sexual dysfunction.* Avoid excess dosage.