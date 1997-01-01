Side effect(s) of Bupropion

Read the side effects of Bupropion as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Increased heart rate, abnormal heart rhythm, flushing, hypertension, hot flashes and chest pain.- Headache, agitation, sleeplessness, dizziness, tremor, sedation, disturbed concentration, anxiety, confusion, hostility, fatigue, nervousness, loss of energy, impaired sleep quality, migraine, sensory disturbances, abnormal dreams, decreased memory, feeling jittery and irritability.- Sweating, rash, itching and hives.- Blurred vision, inflammation of the nasopharynx, sensation of buzzing, ringing, clicking, double vision, deafness and increased eye pressure.- Dry mouth, constipation, loss of appetite, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, flatulence, taste perversion, vomiting, indigestion and difficulty in swallowing.- Menstrual complaints, urinary frequency, impotence, urinary retention, vaginal bleeding, urinary tract infection, abnormal ejaculation and decreased sexual activity.- Altered Prothrombin Time, anemia, bruising, transient increase in white blood cells, deficiency of all three cell elements of the blood, erythrocytes, leukocytes and platelets.- Inflammation of the liver and liver damage.- Weight loss, in some people weight gain and glucose in urine.- Muscle pain, joint pain, inflammation of joints, pain in extremity, muscle spasm, twitch muscle rigidity and muscle weakness.- Upper respiratory tract infection, sinusitis, cough and pneumonia.- Infection, fever and hypersensitivity reaction.* Monitor BP before and after treatment; monitor weekly if used with nicotine products.