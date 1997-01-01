Side effect(s) of Buprenorphine and Naloxone

Read the side effects of Buprenorphine and Naloxone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Constipation, swollen tongue, vomiting, intoxication, attention deficiency, palpitations, sleeplessness, withdrawal syndrome, acidity and blurred vision.
Body as a Whole
-
Weakness, chills, headache, infection, abdominal pain, back pain and withdrawal syndrome.
Heart
-
Dilatation blood vessels.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea and nausea.
Respiratory
-
Nose inflammation.
Skin
-
Increased sweating.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.