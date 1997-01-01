Side effect(s) of Budesonide and Formoterol

Read the side effects of Budesonide and Formoterol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, inflammation of sinus, back pain, nose block, stomach discomfort, vomiting, mouth infection.
Heart
-
Chest pain, low or high blood pressure, fast heart rate, abnormal heart rhythm, and palpitations.
Eye
-
Cataract, glaucoma, increased eye pressure.
Gastrointestinal
-
Fungal infection, nausea.
Metabolic
-
Increased blood sugar, and decrease in blood potassium.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle cramps.
Central Nervous System
-
Tremor, dizziness, behavior disturbances, sleep disturbances, nervousness, agitation, depression, restlessness.
Respiratory
-
Cough, throat irritation.
Skin
-
Bruising.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.