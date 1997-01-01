Side effect(s) of Brimonidine

Read the side effects of Brimonidine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Hypertension and slow heart rate.- Weakness, depression, headache and drowsiness.- Eyelid itching, skin reactions including erythema, rash and dilatation of blood vessels.- Inflammation of conjunctiva due to allergy, increased tearing, eye itching, eye burning and stinging, inflammation of eyelid, corneal erosion, eye discharge, eye dryness, eye irritation, eye pain, eyelid swelling, eyelid redness, foreign body sensation, inflammation of the cornea and visual disturbances.- Dry mouth and nausea.- Low body temperature and decreased muscle tone.* If more than 1 topical ophthalmic product is to be used, separate the instillation times by at least 5 min.