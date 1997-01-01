Side effect(s) of Brentuximab Vedotin

Read the side effects of Brentuximab Vedotin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain.- Swelling of lymph nodes and decrease in platelet counts.- Headache, sleeplessness, anxiety and dizziness.- Chills and swelling in the extremities.- Upper respiratory tract infection.- Abdominal pain, vomiting and constipation.- Itching, hair loss, night sweats and dry skin.- Cough, difficulty in breathing and throat pain.- Joint pain, muscle pain, back pain and muscle spasms.- Decreased appetite and weight.* Avoid excess dosage.