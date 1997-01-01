Side effect(s) of Brentuximab Vedotin

Read the side effects of Brentuximab Vedotin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain.
Blood
-
Swelling of lymph nodes and decrease in platelet counts.
Central Nervous system
-
Headache, sleeplessness, anxiety and dizziness.
General
-
Chills and swelling in the extremities.
Infections
-
Upper respiratory tract infection.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain, vomiting and constipation.
Skin
-
Itching, hair loss, night sweats and dry skin.
Respiratory
-
Cough, difficulty in breathing and throat pain.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain, muscle pain, back pain and muscle spasms.
Metabolic
-
Decreased appetite and weight.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.