Side effect(s) of Bosutinib

Read the side effects of Bosutinib as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Liver toxicity, fluid retention, gastrointestinal toxicity, bone marrow suppression.- Diarrhea, nausea, decrease in platelets, vomiting, abdominal pain, rash, anemia, pyrexia, and fatigue.- Anemia, decrease in white blood cells.- Fatigue, fever, fluid retention, weakness.- Respiratory tract infection, inflammation of the nasopharynx.- Decreased appetite, increase in liver enzymes.- Joint pain, back pain.- Headache, dizziness.- Difficulty in breathing, cough.* Avoid excess dosage.