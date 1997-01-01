Side effect(s) of Bosutinib

Read the side effects of Bosutinib as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Serious Effects
-
Liver toxicity, fluid retention, gastrointestinal toxicity, bone marrow suppression.
Most Common
-
Diarrhea, nausea, decrease in platelets, vomiting, abdominal pain, rash, anemia, pyrexia, and fatigue.
Blood and Lymphatic System Disorders
-
Anemia, decrease in white blood cells.
General
-
Fatigue, fever, fluid retention, weakness.
Infections
-
Respiratory tract infection, inflammation of the nasopharynx.
Metabolic
-
Decreased appetite, increase in liver enzymes.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain, back pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing, cough.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.