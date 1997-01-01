Side effect(s) of Bortezomib

Read the side effects of Bortezomib as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.- Nausea, diarrhea, constipation, vomiting, abdominal pain and indigestion.- Nerve disease, dizziness, headache, sleeplessness and tingling.- Fever, fatigue, weakness and swelling in the extremities.- Pneumonia and lung infection.- Back pain, pain in extremities and joint pain.- Loss of appetite.- Rash and itching.- Cough and difficulty in breathing.- Low or high blood pressure.* Avoid excess dosage.