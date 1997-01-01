Side effect(s) of Bortezomib

Read the side effects of Bortezomib as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Blood
Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Gastrointestinal
Nausea, diarrhea, constipation, vomiting, abdominal pain and indigestion.
Central Nervous System
Nerve disease, dizziness, headache, sleeplessness and tingling.
General
Fever, fatigue, weakness and swelling in the extremities.
Infections
Pneumonia and lung infection.
Musculoskeletal
Back pain, pain in extremities and joint pain.
Metabolic
Loss of appetite.
Skin
Rash and itching.
Respiratory
Cough and difficulty in breathing.
Heart
Low or high blood pressure.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.