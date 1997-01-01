Side effect(s) of Boceprevir

Read the side effects of Boceprevir as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Fatigue, anemia, nausea/vomiting, headache, and sensory loss.
♦
Blood
-
Decrease in white blood cells and anemia.
Gastrointestinal
-
Taste disorders, diarrhea and dry mouth.
General
-
Fatigue, chills and weakness.
Metabolic
-
Decreased appetite.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, sleeplessness and irritability.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing.
♦
Skin
-
Hair loss, dry skin, rash, angioedema, and urticaria.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.