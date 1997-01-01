Side effect(s) of Bleomycin

Read the side effects of Bleomycin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Difficulty in breathing, lung disease and cracking sound.- Low blood pressure, cerebral arteritis, stroke, heart attack, Raynaud phenomenon(condition where there is spasm of blood vessels mainly in fingers and toes) and thrombotic microangiopathy, (clot formation in small blood vessels) (with combination chemotherapy).- Uneasiness.- Hair loss, redness, thickening of the skin, darkening of skin, nail changes, itching, rash, skin tenderness, mouth ulcer, stretch marks, blistering and scleroderma-like skin changes.- Loss of appetite and vomiting.- Pain, pain at tumor site and inflammation of veins.- Weight loss.- Allergic reactions.*Avoid excess dosage.* Use a reliable birth control method to prevent pregnancy.