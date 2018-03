Read the side effects of Bitolterol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Difficulty in breathing, closing of the throat, swelling of your lips, tongue or face and hives.- Chest pain and irregular heart beat.- Headache, dizziness, lightheadedness, sleeplessness, tremor and nervousness.- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and dry mouth.* Avoid excess dosage.