Side effect(s) of Bicalutamide

Read the side effects of Bicalutamide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Pain (general), back pain, weakness, pelvic pain, infection, abdominal pain, chest pain headache, flu like syndrome, fever and chills.- Hot flashes, high blood pressure, chest pain and congestive heart failure.- Constipation, nausea, diarrhea, increased liver enzyme, indigestion, flatulence, loss of appetite, vomiting, blood in stool, dry mouth, difficulty in swallowing and gastrointestinal disorder.- Anemia.- Swelling in the extremities, weight loss, increased blood sugar level, weight gain, blood urea nitrogen and dehydration.- Muscle/joint pain, leg cramps and fractures.- Dizziness, drowsiness, tingling, sleeplessness, anxiety, confusion, decreased libido, nervousness and depression.- Difficulty in breathing, increased cough, inflammation of pharynx/bronchus/nose/sinus, asthma and nosebleed.- Rash, sweating, dry skin, hair loss, itching and skin cancer.- Blood in urine, urinary tract infection, breast enlargement in male, impotence, painful urination, breast pain, increased urinary frequency, urinary retention and urinary incontinence.* Limit the intake of alcoholic beverages.