Side effect(s) of Bicalutamide

Read the side effects of Bicalutamide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Pain (general), back pain, weakness, pelvic pain, infection, abdominal pain, chest pain headache, flu like syndrome, fever and chills.
Heart
-
Hot flashes, high blood pressure, chest pain and congestive heart failure.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation, nausea, diarrhea, increased liver enzyme, indigestion, flatulence, loss of appetite, vomiting, blood in stool, dry mouth, difficulty in swallowing and gastrointestinal disorder.
Blood
-
Anemia.
Metabolic
-
Swelling in the extremities, weight loss, increased blood sugar level, weight gain, blood urea nitrogen and dehydration.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle/joint pain, leg cramps and fractures.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, drowsiness, tingling, sleeplessness, anxiety, confusion, decreased libido, nervousness and depression.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing, increased cough, inflammation of pharynx/bronchus/nose/sinus, asthma and nosebleed.
Skin
-
Rash, sweating, dry skin, hair loss, itching and skin cancer.
Genitourinary
-
Blood in urine, urinary tract infection, breast enlargement in male, impotence, painful urination, breast pain, increased urinary frequency, urinary retention and urinary incontinence.
Other Precautions :
* Limit the intake of alcoholic beverages.