Side effect(s) of Bevacizumab

congestive heart failure

Read the side effects of Bevacizumab as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Changes in taste, constipation, diarrhea, increased thirst, indigestion, loss of appetite, mouth pain or sores, nausea, vomiting, black, tarry stools and dry mouth.- Dizziness, tiredness and headache.- Dry skin, hair loss, swelling, or redness at the injection site, rash, hives, itching and swelling of the mouth, face, lips, or tongue.- Nosebleed, stuffy or runny nose and voice changes.- Difficulty breathing, tightness in the chest,, calf pain or tenderness and chest pain.- Muscle pain, sluggishness, weakness and weight loss.* Do not administer or mix bevacizumab with dextrose solutions.