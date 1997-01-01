Side effect(s) of Bevacizumab

Read the side effects of Bevacizumab as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Changes in taste, constipation, diarrhea, increased thirst, indigestion, loss of appetite, mouth pain or sores, nausea, vomiting, black, tarry stools and dry mouth.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, tiredness and headache.
Skin
-
Dry skin, hair loss, swelling, or redness at the injection site, rash, hives, itching and swelling of the mouth, face, lips, or tongue.
Eye and ENT
-
Nosebleed, stuffy or runny nose and voice changes.
♦
Heart
-
Difficulty breathing, tightness in the chest, congestive heart failure
, calf pain or tenderness and chest pain.
Miscellaneous
-
Muscle pain, sluggishness, weakness and weight loss.
Other Precautions :
* Do not administer or mix bevacizumab with dextrose solutions.