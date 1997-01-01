Side effect(s) of Bethanechol

Read the side effects of Bethanechol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, vomiting, belching, increased salivation, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.- Frequent urge to urinate.- Difficulty in breathing, precipitation of asthmatic attacks.-Dizziness, light headedness, headache.- Low blood pressure with fast heart rate, feeling faint.- Watering of eyes, problems with vision.– Flushing of skin due to dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, rashes in case of allergy.Avoid excess dosage.Consult the doctor immediately if any serious adverse effects occur like tightness in the chest or difficulty with breathing.