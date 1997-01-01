Side effect(s) of Bethanechol

Read the side effects of Bethanechol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
- Nausea, vomiting, belching, increased salivation, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.
Genitourinary
- Frequent urge to urinate.
Respiratory
- Difficulty in breathing, precipitation of asthmatic attacks.
Central Nervous System
-Dizziness, light headedness, headache.
Heart
- Low blood pressure with fast heart rate, feeling faint.
Eye
- Watering of eyes, problems with vision.
Skin
– Flushing of skin due to dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, rashes in case of allergy.
Other Precautions :
Avoid excess dosage.
Consult the doctor immediately if any serious adverse effects occur like tightness in the chest or difficulty with breathing.