Side effect(s) of Betaxolol Ophthalmic

Read the side effects of Betaxolol Ophthalmic as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Eye
-
Photosensitivity, redness, itching sensation, inflammation, different pupil size, swelling, photophobia, blurred vision, foreign body sensation, dryness of the eyes, inflammation, discharge, pain, decreased visual acuity and crusty eyelashes.
Heart
-
Slow heart rate, heart block and heart failure.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing, asthma, thickened bronchial secretions and respiratory failure.
Central Nervous System
-
Sleeplessness, dizziness, unsteadiness, headache, depression, drowsiness and increase in signs and symptoms of myasthenia gravis.
Miscellaneous
-
Hives, toxic skin necrolysis, hair loss and inflammation of tongue.
Other Precautions :
* It may affect blood sugar level, monitor sugar level regularly.
* Monitor eye pressure regularly while using this medication.