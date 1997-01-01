Side effect(s) of Betaxolol Ophthalmic

Read the side effects of Betaxolol Ophthalmic as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Photosensitivity, redness, itching sensation, inflammation, different pupil size, swelling, photophobia, blurred vision, foreign body sensation, dryness of the eyes, inflammation, discharge, pain, decreased visual acuity and crusty eyelashes.- Slow heart rate, heart block and heart failure.- Difficulty in breathing, asthma, thickened bronchial secretions and respiratory failure.- Sleeplessness, dizziness, unsteadiness, headache, depression, drowsiness and increase in signs and symptoms of myasthenia gravis.- Hives, toxic skin necrolysis, hair loss and inflammation of tongue.* It may affect blood sugar level, monitor sugar level regularly.* Monitor eye pressure regularly while using this medication.