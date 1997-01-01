Side effect(s) of Benzphetamine

Read the side effects of Benzphetamine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Palpitations, fast heart rate and elevation of blood pressure.- Over-stimulation, restlessness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, sweating, headache and depression.- Dryness of the mouth, unpleasant taste, nausea, diarrhea and other gastrointestinal disturbances.- Hives, rash and itching.- Changes in sexual activity.* Avoid excess dosage.