Side effect(s) of Benzphetamine

Read the side effects of Benzphetamine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Palpitations, fast heart rate and elevation of blood pressure.
Central Nervous System
-
Over-stimulation, restlessness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, sweating, headache and depression.
Gastrointestinal
-
Dryness of the mouth, unpleasant taste, nausea, diarrhea and other gastrointestinal disturbances.
Allergic
-
Hives, rash and itching.
Genitourinary
-
Changes in sexual activity.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.