Side effect(s) of Benzonatate

Read the side effects of Benzonatate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Sedation, headache, mental confusion and visual hallucinations.- Itching and skin eruptions.- Constipation, nausea and gastrointestinal upset.- Hypersensitivity reactions including sudden constriction of the muscles in the walls of the bronchioles, involuntary muscular contraction (spasm) of the laryngeal cords, CV collapse and possibly related to chewing the capsule.- Nasal congestion, eye irritation, feeling cold and chest numbness.* It should be swallowed whole, not chewed.