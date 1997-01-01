Side effect(s) of Bendamustine hydrochloride

Read the side effects of Bendamustine hydrochloride as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer.- Fast heart rate and low blood pressure.- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, mouth ulcer, abdominal pain, indigestion, gastroesophageal reflux disease and dry mouth.- Fatigue, fever, chills, swelling in the extremities, weakness, infections, chest pain and injection site pain.- Loss of appetite, dehydration, decreased potassium level in blood and decrease in weight.- Back pain, joint pain, pain in extremity and bone pain.- Headache, dizziness, sensory loss, sleeplessness, anxiety and depression.- Cough, difficulty in breathing, wheezing and nose congestion.- Rash, itching, dry skin, night sweats and acidity.* Avoid excess dosage.