Side effect(s) of Bendamustine hydrochloride

Read the side effects of Bendamustine hydrochloride as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer.
Heart
-
Fast heart rate and low blood pressure.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, mouth ulcer, abdominal pain, indigestion, gastroesophageal reflux disease and dry mouth.
General
-
Fatigue, fever, chills, swelling in the extremities, weakness, infections, chest pain and injection site pain.
Metabolic
-
Loss of appetite, dehydration, decreased potassium level in blood and decrease in weight.
Musculoskeletal
-
Back pain, joint pain, pain in extremity and bone pain.
Central Nervous system
-
Headache, dizziness, sensory loss, sleeplessness, anxiety and depression.
Respiratory
-
Cough, difficulty in breathing, wheezing and nose congestion.
Skin
-
Rash, itching, dry skin, night sweats and acidity.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.