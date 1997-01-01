Side effect(s) of Belladonna Alkaloid Combinations and Phenobarbital

Read the side effects of Belladonna Alkaloid Combinations and Phenobarbital as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dry mouth, nausea, vomiting, constipation and abdominal bloating.- Fast heart rate and palpitations.- Headache, dizziness, sleeplessness, excitement, agitation, drowsiness, nervousness and weakness.- Increased eye pressure, blurred vision, dilation of the pupils and loss of taste.- Impotence, suppression of lactation, urinary hesitancy and retention.Musculoskeletal pain, severe allergic reactions including anaphylaxis, hives and other skin manifestations and decreased sweating.* Avoid becoming over heated; otherwise it may lead to heatstroke.* It may cause photosensitivity; wear sunglasses.