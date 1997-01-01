Side effect(s) of Belladona/Ergotamine/Phenobarbital

Read the side effects of Belladona/Ergotamine/Phenobarbital as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Palpitations and fast heart rate.- Skin rash, itching, redness, blistering and hives.- Chest pain and tightness.- Drowsiness and dizziness.- Blurred vision.- Nausea, dry mouth and indigestion.- Urinary retention.- Tingling, decreased sweating, cold hands, feet and sweating of face, lips and tongue region.* Heatstroke may occur, avoid strong sunlight.