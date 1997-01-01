Side effect(s) of Belladona/Ergotamine/Phenobarbital

Read the side effects of Belladona/Ergotamine/Phenobarbital as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Palpitations and fast heart rate.
Skin
-
Skin rash, itching, redness, blistering and hives.
Respiratory
-
Chest pain and tightness.
Central nervous system
-
Drowsiness and dizziness.
Eye and ENT
-
Blurred vision.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, dry mouth and indigestion.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary retention.
Miscellaneous
-
Tingling, decreased sweating, cold hands, feet and sweating of face, lips and tongue region.
Other Precautions :
* Heatstroke may occur, avoid strong sunlight.