Read the side effects of Beclomethasone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, nausea and lightheadedness.- Nose bleed, stuffiness, runny nose, wheezing and nose irritation.- Watery eyes, increased eye pressure and allergic reactions.* If you feel difficult to use inhaler, consult with your doctor.* Not advisable for use in children aged less than 5 years.