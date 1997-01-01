Side effect(s) of Basiliximab

Read the side effects of Basiliximab as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Pimples, constipation, diarrhea, headache, indigestion, nausea, runny nose, sleeplessness, stomach pain, tremor and vomiting.- Abdominal pain.- Swelling in the extremities, fever and viral infection.- Increase in blood sugar/fat/potassium level.- Urinary tract infection.- Difficulty in breathing and upper respiratory tract infection.- Surgical wound complications.- High blood pressure.- Anemia, bleeding, bruising and decrease in platelets.* Avoid excess dosage.