Side effect(s) of Basiliximab

Read the side effects of Basiliximab as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Pimples, constipation, diarrhea, headache, indigestion, nausea, runny nose, sleeplessness, stomach pain, tremor and vomiting.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain.
Body as a Whole
-
Swelling in the extremities, fever and viral infection.
Metabolic
-
Increase in blood sugar/fat/potassium level.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary tract infection.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing and upper respiratory tract infection.
Skin
-
Surgical wound complications.
Heart
-
High blood pressure.
Blood
-
Anemia, bleeding, bruising and decrease in platelets.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.