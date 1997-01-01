Side effect(s) of Aztreonam

Read the side effects of Aztreonam as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Injection- Seizures, confusion, vertigo, tingling, dizziness.- Inhalation- Rash.Injection- Rash.- Inhalation - Nasal congestion, pharyngolaryngeal pain.- Inhalation - Abdominal pain, vomiting.Injection - Diarrhea, nausea, pseudomembranous colitis, vomiting.- Inflammation of vein after IV administration, pain/swelling at IM injection site.- Inhalation - Cough, wheezing, asthma.Injection- Difficulty in breathing.- Inhalation Chest discomfort, fever. Injection - Fever.*Avoid long-term use, otherwise it will cause secondary infection.