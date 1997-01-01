Side effect(s) of Aztreonam

Read the side effects of Aztreonam as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Injection-
Seizures, confusion, vertigo, tingling, dizziness.
Skin
-
Inhalation-
Rash.
Injection-
Rash.
Eye and ENT
-
Inhalation -
Nasal congestion, pharyngolaryngeal pain.
Gastrointestinal
-
Inhalation -
Abdominal pain, vomiting.
Injection -
Diarrhea, nausea, pseudomembranous colitis, vomiting.
Local
-
Inflammation of vein after IV administration, pain/swelling at IM injection site.
Respiratory
-
Inhalation -
Cough, wheezing, asthma.
Injection-
Difficulty in breathing.
Miscellaneous
-
Inhalation
Chest discomfort, fever.
Injection -
Fever.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid long-term use, otherwise it will cause secondary infection.