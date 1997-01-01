medindia
Side effect(s) of Aztreonam

Read the side effects of Aztreonam as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System- Injection- Seizures, confusion, vertigo, tingling, dizziness.

Skin- Inhalation- Rash.

Injection- Rash.

Eye and ENT- Inhalation - Nasal congestion, pharyngolaryngeal pain.

Gastrointestinal- Inhalation - Abdominal pain, vomiting.

Injection - Diarrhea, nausea, pseudomembranous colitis, vomiting.

Local- Inflammation of vein after IV administration, pain/swelling at IM injection site.

Respiratory- Inhalation - Cough, wheezing, asthma.

Injection- Difficulty in breathing.

Miscellaneous- Inhalation Chest discomfort, fever. Injection - Fever.
Other Precautions : *Avoid long-term use, otherwise it will cause secondary infection.

Aztreonam - Information

Aztreonam is monobactam antibiotic, prescribed for serious infections caused by susceptible gram negative bacteria like urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection. It works by killing sensitive bacteria that cause
Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
