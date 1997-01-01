Side effect(s) of Azithromycin

Read the side effects of Azithromycin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Chest pain, abnormal heart rate, low blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm with QT prolongation and torsades de pointes.
Gastrointestinal
-
Indigestion, loss of appetite, flatulence, gastritis, loose stools, vomiting, colitis and constipation.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney failure and vaginal inflammation.
Blood
-
Decrease in platelets.
Liver
-
Abnormal liver function, jaundice and liver failure.
Central Nervous System
-
Weakness, tingling, fatigue, uneasiness, dizziness/vertigo, headache, drowsiness, hyperactivity, nervousness, agitation and syncope.
Skin
-
Itching, severe allergic reactions, irritation, fungal infection, sweating, hives and blistering.
ENT
-
Hearing loss and/or tinnitus, abnormalities in taste and smell sensation.
Hypersensitivity
-
Allergic reaction.
Respiratory
-
Increased cough, inflammation of pharynx, pleural effusion and rhinitis.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.