Side effect(s) of Azithromycin

Read the side effects of Azithromycin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Chest pain, abnormal heart rate, low blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm with QT prolongation and torsades de pointes.- Indigestion, loss of appetite, flatulence, gastritis, loose stools, vomiting, colitis and constipation.- Kidney failure and vaginal inflammation.- Decrease in platelets.- Abnormal liver function, jaundice and liver failure.- Weakness, tingling, fatigue, uneasiness, dizziness/vertigo, headache, drowsiness, hyperactivity, nervousness, agitation and syncope.- Itching, severe allergic reactions, irritation, fungal infection, sweating, hives and blistering.- Hearing loss and/or tinnitus, abnormalities in taste and smell sensation.- Allergic reaction.- Increased cough, inflammation of pharynx, pleural effusion and rhinitis.*Avoid excess dosage.