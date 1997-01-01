Side effect(s) of Azelastine

♦

nasal sore

Read the side effects of Azelastine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight.- Allergic reaction, back pain, viral infection, discomfort or uneasiness, pain in extremities, abdominal pain and fever.- Flushing, high blood pressure and fast heart rate.- Contact dermatitis, inflammation, hair follicle infection, skin infection and skin laceration.- Constipation, inflammation of stomach/tongue/intestine, ulcer, vomiting, increased SGPT, diarrhea and toothache.- Increased appetite.- Muscle/joint pain, jawbone dislocation and joint inflammation.- Hyperactivity and fainting.- Anxiety, depersonalization, depression, nervousness, sleep disorder and abnormal thinking.- Asthma, coughing, throat burning, inflammation of larynx/bronchus/sinus, dry throat, shortness of breath, nasal congestion, nasal dryness and post nasal drip.- Eye inflammation, eye pain, watery eyes,and loss of taste.- Presence of albumin in urine, breast pain, absence of menstrual period, blood in urine and increased urinary frequency.*Avoid excess dosage.