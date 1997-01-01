Side effect(s) of Azelastine

Read the side effects of Azelastine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight.
Body as Whole
Allergic reaction, back pain, viral infection, discomfort or uneasiness, pain in extremities, abdominal pain and fever.
Heart
Flushing, high blood pressure and fast heart rate.
Skin
Contact dermatitis, inflammation, hair follicle infection, skin infection and skin laceration.
Gastrointestinal
Constipation, inflammation of stomach/tongue/intestine, ulcer, vomiting, increased SGPT, diarrhea and toothache.
Metabolic
Increased appetite.
Musculoskeletal
Muscle/joint pain, jawbone dislocation and joint inflammation.
Central Nervous System
Hyperactivity and fainting.
Psychological
Anxiety, depersonalization, depression, nervousness, sleep disorder and abnormal thinking.
Respiratory
Asthma, coughing, throat burning, inflammation of larynx/bronchus/sinus, dry throat, shortness of breath, nasal congestion, nasal dryness and post nasal drip.
Eye and ENT
Eye inflammation, eye pain, watery eyes, nasal sore
and loss of taste.
Genitourinary
Presence of albumin in urine, breast pain, absence of menstrual period, blood in urine and increased urinary frequency.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.