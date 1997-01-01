Side effect(s) of Azacitidine

Read the side effects of Azacitidine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Nausea, anemia, decrease in blood cells, vomiting, pyrexia, diarrhea, injection site redness, constipation and skin discoloration.
Blood
- Anemia.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal tenderness, constipation, diarrhea, gum bleeding, loose stools, bleeding of mouth, nausea, vomiting and mouth ulcer.
General
-
Chest pain, injection site bruising, redness, pain, pigmentation, itching, swelling; lethargy, uneasiness and fever.
Infections
-
Pneumonia and upper respiratory tract infection.
Metabolic
-
Loss of appetite.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain, chest wall pain and muscle pain.
Central Nervous system
-
Dizziness, headache, anxiety and sleeplessness.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing.
Skin
-
Dry skin, discoloration, redness, rash, scar and hives.
Heart
-
Blood clot, low blood pressure, and red spots.
♦
Miscellaneous
-
Tumor lysis syndrome, injection site necrosis and Sweet’s syndrome
.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.