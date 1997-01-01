Side effect(s) of Azacitidine

♦

Tumor lysis syndrome, injection site necrosis and Sweet’s syndrome

Read the side effects of Azacitidine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, anemia, decrease in blood cells, vomiting, pyrexia, diarrhea, injection site redness, constipation and skin discoloration.- Anemia.- Abdominal tenderness, constipation, diarrhea, gum bleeding, loose stools, bleeding of mouth, nausea, vomiting and mouth ulcer.- Chest pain, injection site bruising, redness, pain, pigmentation, itching, swelling; lethargy, uneasiness and fever.- Pneumonia and upper respiratory tract infection.- Loss of appetite.- Joint pain, chest wall pain and muscle pain.- Dizziness, headache, anxiety and sleeplessness.- Difficulty in breathing.- Dry skin, discoloration, redness, rash, scar and hives.- Blood clot, low blood pressure, and red spots.* Avoid excess dosage.