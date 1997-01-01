Side effect(s) of Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes

Read the side effects of Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Interventions during subsequent surgical procedures
-
Surgical removal of cartilage lesion, scars, surgical removal of joint tissue, surgery of the cartilage, removal of a torn meniscus (common knee joint injury), microfracture, scar tissue removal, hardware removal, joint surgeries.
Most Serious
-
Injury complications, graft overgrowth, knee pain, cartilage injury, graft complication, meniscal lesion, graft failure, joint inflammation.
Other Precautions :
• Unstable meniscus tears or absent meniscus should be repaired or reconstructed before starting the Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes therapy.
• Abnormal weight-distribution or instability of the knee should be corrected before initiating the treatment to achieve success rate.
• Administration should be carried out only by the trained medical personnel.