Side effect(s) of Atomoxetine

Read the side effects of Atomoxetine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Child and Adolescent
-
Gastrointestinal
-
Liver disease, abdominal pain, vomiting and nausea.
General
-
Fatigue, irritability and unexpected therapeutic response.
Metabolism
-
Loss of appetite and decreased weight.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, drowsiness and dizziness.
Skin
-
Rash.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea and constipation.
Psychiatric
-
Mood changes.
Adult
-
Heart
-
Palpitations.
Gastrointestinal
-
Dry mouth, nausea, constipation, abdominal pain, indigestion and vomiting.
General
-
Fatigue, chills, unexpected therapeutic response and stress.
Metabolic
-
Decreased appetite and weight.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, drowsiness, tingling, sinus, headache and tremor.
Psychiatric
-
Sleeplessness, decreased libido and sleep disorder.
Urinary
-
Urinary hesitation and/or urinary retention and painful urination.
Genitourinary
-
Impotence, painful menstrual periods, delayed ejaculation and irregular periods.
Skin
-
Excessive sweating and rash.
Vascular
-
Hot flushes.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.
* Children and teenagers may develop with increased risk of suicidal thoughts, watch them carefully.
* Rarely this medication may cause prolonged, painful erection. If it so consult with your doctor.
* Monitor heart rate, blood pressure and liver function while taking this medication.