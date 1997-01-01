Side effect(s) of Atomoxetine

Read the side effects of Atomoxetine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Liver disease, abdominal pain, vomiting and nausea.- Fatigue, irritability and unexpected therapeutic response.- Loss of appetite and decreased weight.- Headache, drowsiness and dizziness.- Rash.- Abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea and constipation.- Mood changes.- Palpitations.- Dry mouth, nausea, constipation, abdominal pain, indigestion and vomiting.- Fatigue, chills, unexpected therapeutic response and stress.- Decreased appetite and weight.- Dizziness, drowsiness, tingling, sinus, headache and tremor.- Sleeplessness, decreased libido and sleep disorder.- Urinary hesitation and/or urinary retention and painful urination.- Impotence, painful menstrual periods, delayed ejaculation and irregular periods.- Excessive sweating and rash.- Hot flushes.* Avoid excess dosage.* Children and teenagers may develop with increased risk of suicidal thoughts, watch them carefully.* Rarely this medication may cause prolonged, painful erection. If it so consult with your doctor.* Monitor heart rate, blood pressure and liver function while taking this medication.