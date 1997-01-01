Side effect(s) of Aspirin and Oxycodone

Read the side effects of Aspirin and Oxycodone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most common
-
Lightheadedness, dizziness, drowsiness or sedation, nausea and vomiting.
Body as a Whole
-
Allergic reactions, uneasiness, weakness, headache, fever, chills, increased thirst and sweating, accidental overdose and non-accidental overdose.
Heart
-
Fast heart rate, low blood pressure and fainting.
Central and Peripheral Nervous System
-
Unresponsiveness, tingling, agitation, coma, confusion, headache, lethargy, seizures, anxiety, mental impairment, drug dependence, drug abuse, depression, nervousness and hallucinations.
Fluid and Electrolyte
-
Dehydration.
Gastrointestinal
-
Gastric/duodenal ulcer, gastric/peptic ulcer, indigestion, abdominal pain, diarrhea, eructation, dry mouth, gastrointestinal bleeding, intestinal perforation, intestinal obstruction and ileus.
Ear
-
Hearing loss and ringing in the ear.
Blood
-
Bruising and decreased blood counts.
Hypersensitivity
-
Severe allergic reactions like hives, itching and rash.
Metabolic
-
Low/high sugar, acidity and alkalosis (body fluids with excess base).
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle weakness.
Eye
-
Visual disturbances and red eye.
Respiratory
-
Asthma, difficulty in breathing, lung swelling and aspiration.
Skin
-
Hives, rash and flushing.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney inflammation, papillary necrosis, presence of protein in urine, kidney insufficiency and failure, urinary retention, prolonged pregnancy and labor, stillbirths, lower birth weight infants and postpartum bleeding.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid alcohol consumption.