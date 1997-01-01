Side effect(s) of Aspirin and Oxycodone

Read the side effects of Aspirin and Oxycodone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Lightheadedness, dizziness, drowsiness or sedation, nausea and vomiting.- Allergic reactions, uneasiness, weakness, headache, fever, chills, increased thirst and sweating, accidental overdose and non-accidental overdose.- Fast heart rate, low blood pressure and fainting.- Unresponsiveness, tingling, agitation, coma, confusion, headache, lethargy, seizures, anxiety, mental impairment, drug dependence, drug abuse, depression, nervousness and hallucinations.- Dehydration.- Gastric/duodenal ulcer, gastric/peptic ulcer, indigestion, abdominal pain, diarrhea, eructation, dry mouth, gastrointestinal bleeding, intestinal perforation, intestinal obstruction and ileus.- Hearing loss and ringing in the ear.- Bruising and decreased blood counts.- Severe allergic reactions like hives, itching and rash.- Low/high sugar, acidity and alkalosis (body fluids with excess base).- Muscle weakness.- Visual disturbances and red eye.- Asthma, difficulty in breathing, lung swelling and aspiration.- Hives, rash and flushing.- Kidney inflammation, papillary necrosis, presence of protein in urine, kidney insufficiency and failure, urinary retention, prolonged pregnancy and labor, stillbirths, lower birth weight infants and postpartum bleeding.* Avoid alcohol consumption.