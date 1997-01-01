Side effect(s) of Aspirin and Extended Release Dipyridamole

Read the side effects of Aspirin and Extended Release Dipyridamole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, convulsions, fatigue, uneasiness, weakness, fainting, memory loss, confusion, drowsiness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Indigestion, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, loss of appetite, rectal bleeding, blood in stool, gastro intestinal bleeding, and piles.
Musculoskeletal
-
Back pain, accidental injury, joint pain, joint inflammation, muscle pain
Heart
-
Heart failure.
Respiratory
-
Nose bleed, coughing, upper respiratory tract infection.
Miscellaneous
-
Purpura, anemia.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.