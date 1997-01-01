Side effect(s) of Aspirin and Codeine

Read the side effects of Aspirin and Codeine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Frequent
-
Lightheadedness, dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, constipation and diffcuilty in breathing. .
Allergic Reactions
-
Skin rashes, hives, runny nose, asthma, abdominal pain and anaphylactic shock. .
Gastrointestinal
-
Indigestion and heartburn.
Blood
-
Abnormal bruising or bleeding and anemia.
Central Nervous System
-
Weakness and fatigue.
Other Precautions :
* Patient may develop with increased risk of anaphylactic shock; if it so consult with your doctor immediately.
* Avoid long-term use of this medication; otherwise it may lead to stomach bleeding.