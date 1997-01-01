Side effect(s) of Aspirin and Codeine

Read the side effects of Aspirin and Codeine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Lightheadedness, dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, constipation and diffcuilty in breathing. .- Skin rashes, hives, runny nose, asthma, abdominal pain and anaphylactic shock. .- Indigestion and heartburn.- Abnormal bruising or bleeding and anemia.- Weakness and fatigue.* Patient may develop with increased risk of anaphylactic shock; if it so consult with your doctor immediately.* Avoid long-term use of this medication; otherwise it may lead to stomach bleeding.