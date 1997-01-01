Side effect(s) of Apraclonidine

Read the side effects of Apraclonidine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Increased blood flow, itching, tearing, discomfort, lid edema, dry mouth, unusual or unpleasant taste in your mouth and foreign body sensation.- Blanching, blurred vision, pale eye, eye inflammation, red, swollen, itchy, or teary eyes, itching, discharge from eyes, dry eye, foreign body sensation, lid edema and tearing.- Abnormal coordination, weakness, dizziness, depression, headache, sleeplessness, uneasiness, tingling, nervousness and drowsiness.- Abnormal heart rhythm, chest pain, chest heaviness or burning.- Asthma, nose inflammation, shallow breathing, feeling like you might pass out, difficulty in breathing and dry nose.- Constipation, nausea and inflammation of pharynx.- Muscle pain.*Avoid excess dosage.