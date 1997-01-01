Side effect(s) of Antivenom

Read the side effects of Antivenom as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Hypersensitivity
- Flushing, itching, hives, swelling of the face, tongue, and throat, cough, difficulty in breathing, cyanosis, collapse and serum sickness.
Nervous system
- Ataxia and headache.
Gastrointestinal
- Vomiting, diarrhea and nausea.
Skin
- Rash and irritation of skin.
Muscloskeletal
- Muscle pain and fatigue.
Heart
- Chest tightness and palpitations.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.