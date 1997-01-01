Side effect(s) of Antivenom

Read the side effects of Antivenom as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Flushing, itching, hives, swelling of the face, tongue, and throat, cough, difficulty in breathing, cyanosis, collapse and serum sickness.- Ataxia and headache.- Vomiting, diarrhea and nausea.- Rash and irritation of skin.- Muscle pain and fatigue.- Chest tightness and palpitations.* Avoid excess dosage.