Side effect(s) of Anti-Inhibitor Coagulant Complex- Heat Treated

Read the side effects of Anti-Inhibitor Coagulant Complex- Heat Treated as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Headache, fever, chills, flushing, easy bruising, unusual bleeding (nose, mouth, vagina, or rectum), feeling like you might pass out, runny nose, drowsiness, followed by rash and joint pain about 2 weeks later, sudden numbness or weakness, confusion, problems with vision, speech, or balance and changes in pulse rate and blood pressure due to too rapid administration.* Avoid excess dosage and rapid administration.