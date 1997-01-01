Side effect(s) of Anidulafungin

Read the side effects of Anidulafungin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Rash, hives, flushing, itching, asthma, difficulty in breathing, and low blood pressure.
Blood
-
Decrease in platelets.
Heart
-
Heart block, abnormal heart rhythm, high and low blood pressure and flushing.
Eye
-
Eye pain, vision blurred and visual disturbances.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain upper, constipation, diarrhea, indigestion, fecal incontinence, nausea and vomiting.
General
-
Infusion related reaction, swelling in the extremities and rigors.
Liver
-
Abnormal liver function tests and liver damage.
Metabolic
-
Increase in blood minerals.
Musculoskeletal
-
Back pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Convulsion, dizziness, and headache.
Respiratory
-
Cough.
Skin
-
Redness and increased sweating.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.