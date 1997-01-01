Side effect(s) of Anidulafungin

Read the side effects of Anidulafungin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Rash, hives, flushing, itching, asthma, difficulty in breathing, and low blood pressure.- Decrease in platelets.- Heart block, abnormal heart rhythm, high and low blood pressure and flushing.- Eye pain, vision blurred and visual disturbances.- Abdominal pain upper, constipation, diarrhea, indigestion, fecal incontinence, nausea and vomiting.- Infusion related reaction, swelling in the extremities and rigors.- Abnormal liver function tests and liver damage.- Increase in blood minerals.- Back pain.- Convulsion, dizziness, and headache.- Cough.- Redness and increased sweating.* Avoid excess dosage.