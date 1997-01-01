Side effect(s) of Anastrozole

Read the side effects of Anastrozole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Widening of blood vessels, hypertension, sudden cardiac death, blood clot in veins and insufficient blood supply to brain.- Lack of energy, mood disturbances, headache, depression, sleeplessness, dizziness, fainting, abnormal sensations, anxiety, increased tightness of muscle, slurred speech and fatigue.- Rash, sweating, redness of the skin, pain, burning, or tingling in the hands or feet, mucous membrane infection, hair thinning.- Inflammation of pharynx, difficulty swallowing or breathing, persistent cough and clouding of eye lenses.- Stomach disturbances, nausea, loss of appetite, vomiting, abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea, indigestion, gastrointestinal disorder and dry mouth.- Breast pain, urinary tract infection, inflammation of vagina, breast neoplasm, vaginal bleeding, whitish or yellowish vaginal discharge and vaginal dryness.- Lymph nodes swelling, decrease in hemoglobin, and white blood cells.- Increased level of liver enzymes and jaundice.- Allergic reactions including hypersensitivity reaction, rapid swelling of the dermis and skin rash.- Edema, high blood cholesterol, increased levels of alkaline phosphatases and weight loss.- Inflammation of joints, joint pain, back pain, bone pain, an increased risk of fracture, pelvic pain and muscle pain.-Difficulty in breathing, increased cough, sinus or sinusitis and inflammation of bronchus.- Bone weakness, hot flashes, pain, accidental injury, infection, chest pain, flu syndrome, cyst, neoplasm and tumor flare.* Monitor cholesterol levels and bone mineral density periodically.