Side effect(s) of Anagrelide

Read the side effects of Anagrelide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion.- Flu symptoms, rapid weight gain, chills, pain, burning, or tingling in the hands or feet, weakness or numbness of an arm or leg and photosensitivity.- Abnormal heart rhythm, bleeding, high blood pressure, heart disease, heart failure, postural hypotension, dilatation of blood vessels, migraine and fainting.- Constipation, GI distress, GI bleeding, stomach inflammation, blood in stool, mouth ulcer, eructation.- Anemia, decrease in platelets, swelling of lymph nodes.- Elevated liver enzymes.- Joint pain, muscle pain and leg cramps.- Depression, drowsiness, seizures, confusion, sleeplessness, nervousness, and memory loss.- Dehydration.- Runny nose, nosebleed, respiratory disease, sinus inflammation, pneumonia, and asthma.- Skin disease, itching and hair loss.- Abnormal vision, ringing in the ear, visual field abnormality, double vision, cough, slow or difficult speech, ringing in the ears.- Painful urination and blood in urine.* Avoid excess dosage.