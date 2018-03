Read the side effects of Amyl Nitrite as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, dizziness and flushing.- Fainting, feeling of excitement, involuntary passing of urine and feces, relaxation of involuntary muscles, low blood pressure, pallor, cold sweat, fast heart rate, shortness of breath, restlessness, weakness, vomiting and nausea.* Avoid excess dosage.