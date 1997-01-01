Side effect(s) of Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium

Read the side effects of Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, indigestion, stomach inflammation, mouth ulcer and intestinal bleeding.
Hypersensitivity
-
Skin rashes, itching, hives, angioedema and serum sickness-like reactions.
Liver
-
Elevated liver enzyme levels.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney inflammation, and blood in urine.
Central Nervous System
-
Agitation, anxiety, behavioral changes, confusion, convulsion, dizziness, sleeplessness and reversible hyperactivity.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.