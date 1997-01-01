Side effect(s) of Amobarbital

Read the side effects of Amobarbital as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Slow heart rate, low blood pressure and fainting.- Drowsiness, agitation, confusion, headache, in coordination, CNS depression, excitement, abnormal dreams, mental disturbances, hallucinations, sleeplessness and dizziness.- Nausea, vomiting and constipation.- Blood disorders.- Liver damage.- Shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing and asthma.- Hypersensitivity reactions (eg, swelling, rashes, exfoliative dermatitis), fever and injection site reactions (eg, local pain, thrombophlebitis).* Avoid excess dosage.