Side effect(s) of Amobarbital

Read the side effects of Amobarbital as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
Slow heart rate, low blood pressure and fainting.
Central Nervous System
Drowsiness, agitation, confusion, headache, in coordination, CNS depression, excitement, abnormal dreams, mental disturbances, hallucinations, sleeplessness and dizziness.
Gastrointestinal
Nausea, vomiting and constipation.
Blood
Blood disorders.
Liver
Liver damage.
Respiratory
Shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing and asthma.
Miscellaneous
Hypersensitivity reactions (eg, swelling, rashes, exfoliative dermatitis), fever and injection site reactions (eg, local pain, thrombophlebitis).
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.