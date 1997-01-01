Side effect(s) of Amlodipine and Valsartan

Read the side effects of Amlodipine and Valsartan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Fluid retention and vertigo.
Blood
-
Disease of the lymph nodes.
Heart
-
Palpitations, fast heart rate and chest pain.
Eye and ENT
-
Ear pain.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, nausea, constipation, difficulty in swallowing, abdominal pain, stomach inflammation, vomiting, abdominal discomfort, abdominal distention, dry mouth, intestinal inflammation.
General
-
Fatigue, sweating, rapid weight gain, weakness, feeling like you might pass out, fever.
Immune System
-
Seasonal allergies.
Metabolic
-
Gout, non-insulin dependent diabetes mellitus, decreased level of potassium in blood and increased blood cholesterol.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain, back pain, muscle spasms, pain in extremity, myalgia, joint swelling, breakdown of skeletal muscle tissue.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, nerve pain, tingling, drowsiness, carpal tunnel syndrome, sleeplessness, anxiety, depression, dizziness and spinning sensation.
♦
Genitourinary
-
Blood in urine, kidney impairment
, kidney stone, and erectile dysfunction.
Respiratory
-
Cough, throat pain, difficulty in breathing, nosebleed, nose block.
Skin
-
Itching, rash, excessive sweating, inflammation and redness.
Vascular Disorders
-
Flushing, hot flush.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage