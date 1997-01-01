Side effect(s) of Amlodipine and Valsartan

♦

kidney impairment

Read the side effects of Amlodipine and Valsartan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Fluid retention and vertigo.- Disease of the lymph nodes.- Palpitations, fast heart rate and chest pain.- Ear pain.- Diarrhea, nausea, constipation, difficulty in swallowing, abdominal pain, stomach inflammation, vomiting, abdominal discomfort, abdominal distention, dry mouth, intestinal inflammation.- Fatigue, sweating, rapid weight gain, weakness, feeling like you might pass out, fever.- Seasonal allergies.- Gout, non-insulin dependent diabetes mellitus, decreased level of potassium in blood and increased blood cholesterol.- Joint pain, back pain, muscle spasms, pain in extremity, myalgia, joint swelling, breakdown of skeletal muscle tissue.- Headache, nerve pain, tingling, drowsiness, carpal tunnel syndrome, sleeplessness, anxiety, depression, dizziness and spinning sensation.- Blood in urine,, kidney stone, and erectile dysfunction.- Cough, throat pain, difficulty in breathing, nosebleed, nose block.- Itching, rash, excessive sweating, inflammation and redness.- Flushing, hot flush.* Avoid excess dosage