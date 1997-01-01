Side effect(s) of Amlodipine Hydrochlorothiazide and Olmesartan

Read the side effects of Amlodipine Hydrochlorothiazide and Olmesartan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling.- Abnormal heart rhythm, fast or slow heart rate, chest pain, low blood pressure, fainting, inflammation of the blood vessels.- Sensory loss, tingling, tremor, sexual dysfunction, sleeplessness, nervousness, depression, abnormal dreams, anxiety, feeling like you might pass out and depersonalization.- Loss of appetite, constipation, indigestion, difficulty in swallowing, flatulence, inflammation of pancreas, vomiting, tender, bleeding, or swollen gums.- Allergic reactions, weakness, back pain, hot flushes, uneasiness, pain, rigors, weight gain, and loss, swelling in hands, ankles, or feet.- Joint pain, muscle pain, degenerative disease of a joint, muscle cramps.- Difficulty in breathing, nosebleed.- Angioedema, itching, rash.- Abnormal vision, eye inflammation, double vision, yellowing of the eyes, eye pain, and ringing in the ear.- Reduced urinary frequency, and nighttime urination, dark urine, pale stools and pain or burning while urinating.- Increased blood sugar, increased thirst and sweating, dry mouth.- Decrease in white blood cells and platelets.* Avoid excess dosage.