Side effect(s) of Amisulpride

Read the side effects of Amisulpride as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Extra pyramidal effects- abnormal movements, anxiety, restlessness, agitation and increased salivation.
Central Nervous System
-
Sleepiness or sleeplessness, tardive dyskinesia- involuntary movements, drowsiness, dizziness, and seizures.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation, nausea, vomiting, dry mouth and increased appetite.
Heart
-
Abnormal heart rhythm, slow heart rate and low blood pressure.
Miscellaneous
-
Impotence, weight gain, fever, raised liver enzyme level, and allergic reactions.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.