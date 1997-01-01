Side effect(s) of Amiodarone

Read the side effects of Amiodarone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Abnormal heart rhythm, heart failure, heart attack, low blood pressure, sinus arrest.- Abnormal gait/ lack of coordination, dizziness, fatigue, uneasiness, tingling, tremor/abnormal involuntary movement, headache, sleep disturbances, confusion, delirium, disorientation, pseudotumor cerebri( increased pressure inside the skull).- Sensitivity to sunlight, flushing, redness, severe allergic reactions, itching, blue-gray discoloration, skin cancer.- Visual disturbances, abnormal smell sensation, ringing in the ears, may lead to blindness.- Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, constipation, abdominal pain, abnormal salivation, abnormal taste, inflammation of pancreas.- Acute kidney failure, inflammation of testis, impotence, decreased sexual activities.- Blood clot abnormalities, anemia, and decrease in blood cells.- Abnormal liver function tests, liver disorders, jaundice.- Swelling, redness, necrosis, pain, inflammation , blood clot.- Muscle weakness, muscle pain, muscle damage.- Cough, difficulty in breathing, lung infiltrates, wheezing, lung inflammation, fibrosis.- It may cause severe allergic reactions, leg swelling , fever and increased secretion of antidiuretic hormone. It interferes with thyroid function and may increase or decrease thyroid hormone levels.* Avoid excessive sunlight exposure due to increased risk of photosensitivity