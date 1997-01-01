Side effect(s) of Amiodarone

Read the side effects of Amiodarone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Abnormal heart rhythm, heart failure, heart attack, low blood pressure, sinus arrest.
Central Nervous System
-
Abnormal gait/ lack of coordination, dizziness, fatigue, uneasiness, tingling, tremor/abnormal involuntary movement, headache, sleep disturbances, confusion, delirium, disorientation, pseudotumor cerebri( increased pressure inside the skull).
Skin
-
Sensitivity to sunlight, flushing, redness, severe allergic reactions, itching, blue-gray discoloration, skin cancer.
Eye and ENT
-
Visual disturbances, abnormal smell sensation, ringing in the ears, may lead to blindness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, constipation, abdominal pain, abnormal salivation, abnormal taste, inflammation of pancreas.
Genitourinary
-
Acute kidney failure, inflammation of testis, impotence, decreased sexual activities.
Blood
-
Blood clot abnormalities, anemia, and decrease in blood cells.
Liver
-
Abnormal liver function tests, liver disorders, jaundice.
Local
-
Swelling, redness, necrosis, pain, inflammation , blood clot.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle weakness, muscle pain, muscle damage.
Respiratory
-
Cough, difficulty in breathing, lung infiltrates, wheezing, lung inflammation, fibrosis.
Miscellaneous
-
It may cause severe allergic reactions, leg swelling , fever and increased secretion of antidiuretic hormone. It interferes with thyroid function and may increase or decrease thyroid hormone levels.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excessive sunlight exposure due to increased risk of photosensitivity