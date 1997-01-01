Side effect(s) of Aminocaproic Acid

Read the side effects of Aminocaproic Acid as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Slow heart rate, low blood pressure, peripheral ischemia and thrombosis.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, headache, delirium, hallucinations, confusion, intracranial hypertension, stroke and loss of consciousness.
Skin
-
Rash and itching.
Eye and ENT
-
Ringing in the ear, decreased vision and watery eyes.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, diarrhea, abdominal pain and vomiting.
Genitourinary
-
Bladder obstruction due to clot, increased blood, urea, nitrogen and renal failure.
Blood
-
Decrease in white blood cells, thrombocytes and coagulation disorder.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, nasal congestion and blood clot in lungs.
Miscellaneous
-
Injection site reaction, pain and necrosis, muscle pain, inflammation of your skeletal muscle, myopathy , edema,allergic and anaphylactic reactions and uneasiness.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid sudden position changes to prevent low pressure.