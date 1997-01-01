Side effect(s) of Amiloride and Hydrochlorothiazide

Read the side effects of Amiloride and Hydrochlorothiazide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, weakness and fatigue/tiredness.- Irregular heart rate.- Nausea/loss of appetite, diarrhea, gastrointestinal pain and abdominal pain.- Elevated serum potassium levels.- Leg pain.- Dizziness.- Difficulty in breathing.- Rash and itching.* Avoid excess dosage.* Avoid long-term use of this medication; otherwise it may lead to increase level of potassium in blood.