Side effect(s) of Amiloride and Hydrochlorothiazide

Read the side effects of Amiloride and Hydrochlorothiazide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Headache, weakness and fatigue/tiredness.
Heart
-
Irregular heart rate.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea/loss of appetite, diarrhea, gastrointestinal pain and abdominal pain.
Metabolic
-
Elevated serum potassium levels.
Musculoskeletal
-
Leg pain.
Nervous system
-
Dizziness.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing.
Skin
-
Rash and itching.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.
* Avoid long-term use of this medication; otherwise it may lead to increase level of potassium in blood.