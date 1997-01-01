Side effect(s) of Amikacin

Read the side effects of Amikacin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Muscle weakness (due to blocking of signals from the nerves to the muscles).- Hearing loss and loss of balance.- Reduced urine volume, protein in urine, increased serum creatinine, urinary casts, red and white blood cells in urine and high level of nitrogen waste in blood (azotemia).- Decreased serum magnesium.* Do not change the dose without consulting your doctor.