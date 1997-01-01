Side effect(s) of Amikacin

Read the side effects of Amikacin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Musculoskeletal
Muscle weakness (due to blocking of signals from the nerves to the muscles).
Eye and ENT
Hearing loss and loss of balance.
Genitourinary
Reduced urine volume, protein in urine, increased serum creatinine, urinary casts, red and white blood cells in urine and high level of nitrogen waste in blood (azotemia).
Miscellaneous
Decreased serum magnesium.
Other Precautions :
* Do not change the dose without consulting your doctor.