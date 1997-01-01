Side effect(s) of Amantadine

Read the side effects of Amantadine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, dizziness, lightheadedness and sleeplessness.- Depression, anxiety, irritability, hallucinations, headache, confusion, abnormal dreams, agitation, fatigue, drowsiness and nervousness.- Loss of appetite, dry mouth, constipation and diarrhea.- Increased white blood cell count.- Eye inflammation and dilation of pupil.- Itching and discoloration of skin.- Swelling in the extremities, low blood pressure and dry nose.* Withdrawal should be gradual.* Avoid excess dosage.