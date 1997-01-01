Side effect(s) of Amantadine

Read the side effects of Amantadine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Frequent
-
Nausea, dizziness, lightheadedness and sleeplessness.
Central Nervous System
-
Depression, anxiety, irritability, hallucinations, headache, confusion, abnormal dreams, agitation, fatigue, drowsiness and nervousness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Loss of appetite, dry mouth, constipation and diarrhea.
Blood
-
Increased white blood cell count.
Eye
-
Eye inflammation and dilation of pupil.
Skin
-
Itching and discoloration of skin.
Miscellaneous
-
Swelling in the extremities, low blood pressure and dry nose.
Other Precautions :
* Withdrawal should be gradual.
* Avoid excess dosage.