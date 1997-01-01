Side effect(s) of Alprostadil

Read the side effects of Alprostadil as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Flushing, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, cardiac arrest, edema. Other rare, but serious, cardiovascular effects include heart failure, second-degree heart block, shock, uncoordinated contraction of the cardiac muscle.
Central Nervous System
-
Fever, seizures, cerebral bleeding.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea.
Genitourinary
-
Urethral pain, urethral burning, urethral bleeding/spotting, testicular pain, penile pain, prolonged erection, penile fibrosis, injection-site blood clot, penis disorder.
Blood
-
Pathological activation of blood clotting, bleeding.
Respiratory
-
Breathing during sleep
Miscellaneous
-
Cortical proliferation of long bones; sepsis; back pain; pain; pelvic pain; accidental injury.
Other Precautions :
*Monitor blood pressure, blood oxygenation and blood pH continually.