Side effect(s) of Almotriptan

Read the side effects of Almotriptan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Nausea, drowsiness, headache, tingling and dry mouth.
Body as whole
-
Abdominal cramp or pain, chills, back, chest and neck pain, fatigue and rigid neck.
Heart
-
Dilation of blood vessel, palpitations and fast heart rate.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, vomiting, stomach upset, stomach and intestine inflammation and increased thirst.
Metabolic
-
Increased sugar and serum creatine phosphokinase level.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, drowsiness, tremor, weakness, fainting, anxiety, sensory loss, restlessness and shakiness.
Respiratory
-
Inflammation of respiratory path and difficulty in breathing,
Skin
-
Excessive sweating, itching and rash.
ENT
-
Ear pain and ringing in the ear.
Genitourinary
-
Painful menstruation.
Potentially Fatal
: Serious heart disease.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.