Side effect(s) of Almotriptan

Read the side effects of Almotriptan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, drowsiness, headache, tingling and dry mouth.- Abdominal cramp or pain, chills, back, chest and neck pain, fatigue and rigid neck.- Dilation of blood vessel, palpitations and fast heart rate.- Diarrhea, vomiting, stomach upset, stomach and intestine inflammation and increased thirst.- Increased sugar and serum creatine phosphokinase level.- Muscle pain.- Dizziness, drowsiness, tremor, weakness, fainting, anxiety, sensory loss, restlessness and shakiness.- Inflammation of respiratory path and difficulty in breathing,- Excessive sweating, itching and rash.- Ear pain and ringing in the ear.- Painful menstruation.: Serious heart disease.*Avoid excess dosage.